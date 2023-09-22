Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 95,886 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

