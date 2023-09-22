Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 161.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $336,735.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $336,735.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 18,191 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $1,197,331.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,840,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,607,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,409,000 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

