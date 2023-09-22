CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Down 1.8 %

CME stock opened at $202.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $209.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.15. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

