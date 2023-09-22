Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $180.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.89.

Shares of CLH opened at $167.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.21 and a 200 day moving average of $153.87. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $106.71 and a fifty-two week high of $178.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $91,587.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,763.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $147,658.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,000.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $91,587.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,763.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,804 shares of company stock worth $7,073,834. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $33,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

