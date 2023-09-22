Citigroup Trims Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Target Price to $12.00

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OPT. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Opthea from $31.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Opthea in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

NASDAQ OPT opened at $1.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. Opthea has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Opthea stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 12.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

