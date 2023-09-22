Citigroup Raises Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $20.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LBRT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.13. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $516,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,263,685 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,459.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,033,649 shares in the company, valued at $54,605,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $516,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,263,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,459.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,022 shares of company stock worth $4,620,634 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,716 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 775.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 194,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 106.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Featured Stories

