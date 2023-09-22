Citigroup Raises Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $83.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.90.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after purchasing an additional 218,939 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,803,000 after purchasing an additional 274,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,761,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,807,000 after acquiring an additional 96,271 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after acquiring an additional 108,521 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

