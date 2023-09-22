Citigroup Lowers PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut PTC Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.37. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.39.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.99 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,673,000 after acquiring an additional 44,167 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

