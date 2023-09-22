Citigroup Cuts Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target to $33.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Harpoon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.48. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by $4.60. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 620.00% and a negative net margin of 86.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Harpoon Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 168.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 33,830 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

