Citigroup Begins Coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Shares of GEHC opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.76.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

