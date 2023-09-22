Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Tigress Financial

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Tigress Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 3.9 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $305,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 34.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.0% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

