Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 32.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.75.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

