Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 36 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $417.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $445.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.02. The company has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

