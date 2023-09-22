CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 297 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,066 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. TD Cowen upped their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $199.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.80 and a 200 day moving average of $212.90. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

