CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.47 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,442 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 6,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $555.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $553.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

