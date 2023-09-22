CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 1.2 %

WMT stock opened at $161.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.86 and its 200-day moving average is $153.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $676,943.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,242 shares in the company, valued at $43,671,304.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock worth $746,491,655. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.17.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

