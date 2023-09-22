Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CLLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $1.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 71.63% and a negative net margin of 387.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

