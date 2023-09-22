CCG Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CCG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $161.89 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $435.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.86 and a 200 day moving average of $153.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $82,281,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,699,873 shares in the company, valued at $37,167,862,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock valued at $746,491,655. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.