Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Capri from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Capri from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capri from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.14.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $52.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31. Capri has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.19.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capri will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 177,979 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Capri by 903.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,340 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capri by 8.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,731,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,032,000 after purchasing an additional 216,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Capri by 27.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 581,882 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

