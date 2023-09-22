Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stake Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after buying an additional 412,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,341,000 after purchasing an additional 157,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,147,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $333,911,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,704,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,542,000 after purchasing an additional 207,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.28. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

Read Our Latest Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.