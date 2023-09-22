Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CPE has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $37.39 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $562.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

