Brokerages Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Price Target at $52.25

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 225.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 947.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,120,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 296,623 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,148.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

