Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

BYFC stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.