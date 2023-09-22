Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Buys $858,960.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $808.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67. The company has a market capitalization of $333.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $872.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $767.28.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

