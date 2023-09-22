BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

BB stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 65.50%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million.

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

