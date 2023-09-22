BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.62.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $86.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.91 and a beta of 0.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $595.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.46 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,365.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,365.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,180 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,013,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,893,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,054,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,782,000 after purchasing an additional 576,001 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.