Beazley (LON:BEZ) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($10.53) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BEZ. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 740 ($9.17) to GBX 760 ($9.41) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Beazley from GBX 800 ($9.91) to GBX 780 ($9.66) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 824 ($10.21).

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 568 ($7.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,550.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 548.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 572.28. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 485.80 ($6.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 695 ($8.61). The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 290.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40.

In related news, insider Robert A. Stuchbery purchased 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £50,376.50 ($62,401.21). 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

