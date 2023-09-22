Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 1,336 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

MO opened at $43.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 102.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

