Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Reduces Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

NYSE SCHW opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

