Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $18.97 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.6% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,043,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4,123.1% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,996,000 after purchasing an additional 60,327 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $249.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.47 and a 200-day moving average of $245.20. The company has a market cap of $184.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $283.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

