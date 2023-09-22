Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires 21,149 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,149 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 2.0% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $24,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $17,568,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock worth $198,963,771. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:BX opened at $111.13 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.21.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

