Avion Wealth Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $403.86. 147,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,631. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $380.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.83.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

