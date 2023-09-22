Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.1% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $238.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.32. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

