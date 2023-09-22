Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells $708,000.00 in Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $708,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,242.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Sterling Anderson sold 57,977 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $206,398.12.

On Thursday, September 7th, Sterling Anderson sold 9,600 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $33,888.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $714,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sterling Anderson sold 15,613 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $50,273.86.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Sterling Anderson sold 180,274 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $634,564.48.

On Monday, August 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $706,000.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Sterling Anderson sold 26,600 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $92,568.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $592,000.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $566,000.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $554,000.00.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of AUR opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.52. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Aurora Innovation from $1.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “inline” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

