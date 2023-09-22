Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Shares Up 9.8%

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. 37,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 50,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Aurion Resources Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$70.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aurion Resources Company Profile

In other news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,080.00. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.