AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,780 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.3% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,070,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,008 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,839,000 after purchasing an additional 530,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

