AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 190.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in AT&T were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE T traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,704,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,805,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

