Asset Management Resources LLC Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 4.9% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $357.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.61. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.