Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AINC. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Ashford Stock Up 0.5 %

Ashford stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.89. Ashford has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 0.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

