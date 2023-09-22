Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $3.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.98. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.92) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 271.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -7.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 151,371 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

