Applied Capital LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Applied Capital LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,916,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,637 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 82,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 380,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 74,938 shares during the period. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 606,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,990,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.92. 66,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,326. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

