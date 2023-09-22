Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Sells $56,250.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,533,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $56,675.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

APLS opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $66.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The business’s revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 312,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after buying an additional 70,049 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 812,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 256,693 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $619,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $3,719,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $89.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

