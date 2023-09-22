Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,711 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.79.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.3 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.61. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,146,253.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.