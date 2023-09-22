American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 449.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

NYSE AXP opened at $154.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.34. The company has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

