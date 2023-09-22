American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Cfra

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cfra from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.97.

AEP stock opened at $79.88 on Monday. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average is $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

