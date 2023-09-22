American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Cut to $15.25 by Analysts at Citigroup

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $16.60 to $15.25 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAL. TheStreet upgraded American Airlines Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Airlines Group to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,727,631,000 after purchasing an additional 96,202,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $306,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653,004 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $262,507,000 after acquiring an additional 455,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,281,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $181,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,700 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

