Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.71. 459,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,784,301. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

