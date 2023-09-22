Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,422 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.09. The stock has a market cap of $435.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock worth $746,491,655. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

