Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $555.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $553.14 and a 200 day moving average of $521.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

