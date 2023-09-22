AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 132 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.07.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $435.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $416.71 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $437.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.64 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

